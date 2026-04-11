Fact or Fiction: Hunter Biden challenges Donald Jr., Eric Trump to cage fight?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, is challenging Donald Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, to a cage fight.

It's actually true.

In a video online, Biden says social media commentator Andrew Callaghan is organizing the match, and he's all in.

No word yet from the Trumps on their possible interest.

It's unclear when this match might happen.

But the White House is planning to host a similar event featuring real UFC fighters on June 14 as part of the 250th celebration of the United States.

