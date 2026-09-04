Fact or Fiction: Human Urine Melting Mount Everest's Glacier?

(KGTV) — An unusual story you may have seen claims one of the big factors causing the melting of Mount Everest's glacier is human urine.

It's apparently true.

An international research team looked into the matter and found heat from Everest’s base camp is causing about 2,500 tons of ice and snow to melt from the glacier each year.



Much of that comes from cooking, tv's and other methods used by climbers to stay warm.

But the researchers estimate urine is responsible for about 154 tons of the melt every season.

Climbers and guides produce about 1,600 gallons of urine each day.