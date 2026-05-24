Fact or Fiction: Hooters rebranding as a family-friendly chain?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Hooters is rebranding as a family-friendly restaurant chain.

It's true.

The chain's original owners have reacquired the brand, which has become synonymous with female servers in skimpy uniforms.

The CEO says the plan is to go back to the restaurant's original concept of a beach-themed destination centered around the Hooters girls, good food and an easy place to relax.

As for those uniforms, he says they'll be less sexualized and more in line with shorts than a thong.

In an effort to attract families, some locations will feature "kids eat free" promotions.