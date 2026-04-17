Fact or Fiction: Hegseth quotes fake Bible verse from Pulp Fiction?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth quoted a fake Bible verse from the movie Pulp Fiction during a Pentagon sermon.

It's basically true.

Hegseth recited the prayer, which he said was given to him by the lead planner of the mission that rescued two Air Force crew members shot down over Iran.

But the first few lines of the prayer were actually written by Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary for Pulp Fiction.

In the movie, Samuel L. Jackson's character falsely claims the words are from Ezekiel 25:17.

Jackson's character utters the verse before killing a man who owed his gangster boss money.

