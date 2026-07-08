Fact or Fiction: Government wants to drop brake pedal requirement?

(KGTV) — A story that at first glance seems hard to believe claims the government wants to drop the requirement that all cars have a brake pedal.

But it's true.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is proposing removing the requirement of a brake pedal for exclusively autonomous vehicles.

The fully self-driving cars would still be required to maintain the same level of safety, such as stopping distances.

But they would not be required to have manual controls.

The public can comment to the government about this proposed change until July 27.

