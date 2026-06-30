Fact or Fiction: Government definition of shellfish no longer involves a shell?

(KGTV) — When you hear the word 'shellfish,' certain sea creatures probably come to mind.

But did you know the official government definition of shellfish no longer involves having a shell?

It’s true.

On June 23, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officially removed an external shell as a criteria for a species being classified as shellfish.

That means squid, cuttlefish, octopus, and other cephalopods will now be included.

The reclassification means companies that buy or sell those creatures will no longer have to pay certain fees that aren't required for shellfish.

The rule change may also help eliminate confusion in labeling for people with shellfish allergies.

