Fact or Fiction: Girl Scouts to sell cookies for dogs?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims the Girl Scouts are coming out with their first cookie for dogs.

This one's true.

Patch Pals are described as soft-baked, blueberry muffin- flavored cookies.

They were developed in partnership with the pet company Bark.

The Scouts are also unveiling a new cookie for people with allergies.

Sparkables are an oatmeal chocolate chip cookie with sprinkles.

They were made in a facility designed to avoid the nine major food allergies.

Both cookies will be available online-only starting in January.