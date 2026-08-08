Fact or Fiction: Fruit Loops, Apple Jacks to go colorless?

(KGTV) — Some posts online are claiming Kellogg's is removing the color from its cereals, including Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.

But that's not accurate.

This week, Kellogg's announced it plans to remove all artificial coloring from its cereals, starting with Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.

The company says new versions using natural colors derived from fruits and vegetables will be rolled out by the end of the year.

Kellogg's assures the public the cereals will still have their distinctive colors.

The company is also removing BHT from its cereal packaging.

BHT is a preservative some people worry could have health and environmental impacts.

