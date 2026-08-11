Fact or Fiction: Freddy Fazbear's Pizza location opening next year?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims a real Freddy Fazbear's Pizza location will be opening next year.

It's true.

If you're not familiar, Freddy Fazbear's Pizza is a fictional entertainment restaurant chain that appears in the horror movie and game franchise Five Night's at Freddy's.

Think of it like a terrifying Chuck E. Cheese where the animatronic figures come to life and commit murder.

That fictional pizzeria is now becoming a reality.

A location is opening next year in East Rutherford, New Jersey as a quick-service dining experience featuring two animatronic stage shows and survival horror game experiences.

