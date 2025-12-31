Fact or Fiction: Flights will take off in 2026 and land in 2025?

(KGTV) — You may have heard that a number of flights will take off in 2026 and land in 2025.

It's true, and no time machine is involved.

For example, a United flight will depart Guam at 7:40 a.m. on January 1 and, thanks to a 20-hour time difference, will land at 6:55 p.m. on December 31 in Hawaii.

Or how about a flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles which leaves just before 1:00 a.m. on New Year's Day and lands at LAX just before 6:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

People on those flights will have the rare opportunity to celebrate the new year twice.

