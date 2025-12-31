Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Flights will take off in 2026 and land in 2025?

You may have heard that a number of flights will take off in 2026 and land in 2025. But is there any truth there?
(KGTV) — You may have heard that a number of flights will take off in 2026 and land in 2025.

It's true, and no time machine is involved.

For example, a United flight will depart Guam at 7:40 a.m. on January 1 and, thanks to a 20-hour time difference, will land at 6:55 p.m. on December 31 in Hawaii.

Or how about a flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles which leaves just before 1:00 a.m. on New Year's Day and lands at LAX just before 6:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

People on those flights will have the rare opportunity to celebrate the new year twice.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
