Fact or Fiction: First hotel staffed entirely by robots to open next year?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims the world's first hotel entirely staffed by robots is set to open next year.

It's true.

It's happening in China on an artificial island in the Pearl River Delta.

Pudo Robotics says robots will carry out every hospitality role in the hotel.

That includes reception, room service, cleaning, food preparation and guest support.

The company's robots already work in the retail, food-and-beverage and cleaning industries.

The hotel will be rolled out in stages, with the first trial scheduled to begin late this year.

