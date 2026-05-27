Fact or Fiction: Films more likely to star man named Chris than a woman over 60?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a study found films are more likely to star a man named Chris or a talking animal than a woman over 60.

It's true.

The study from the Age Without Limits campaign looked at the 100 highest-grossing films in the UK in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Six featured a man named Chris in the lead. Evans, Hemsworth, Pine, and 3 from Chris Pratt.

Only five starred a woman over 60. Diane Keaton, Demi Moore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Saunders, and Nia Vardalos.

The gap was much bigger when it came to talking animals, which were four times as likely to be a lead character than a woman over 60.

