Fact or Fiction: FEMA staff told to avoid using the word ice to describe weather?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims ICE operations are such a flashpoint right now that FEMA staff are being told to avoid using the word ice to describe the weather.

It's apparently true.

Ahead of the massive winter storm, DHS reportedly urged FEMA staff to avoid phrasing such as "watch out for ice" because it could be misinterpreted or quickly turned into a meme.

Instead, sources tell CNN that FEMA staff are being encouraged to used terms like "freezing rain" in their public messaging.

In a statement to CNN, a FEMA spokesperson said the agency will use correct and accurate descriptors of weather conditions to communicate clearly to the American people.

