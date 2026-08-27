Fact or Fiction: Fake beards included in new Canadian tariffs?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — President Trump says he's imposing new 50% tariffs on goods from Canada.

The tariffs cover a wide array of goods, including products you might expect, such as ice hockey equipment and syrups.

But stories going around claim the tariffs also include fake mustaches and beards.

And it's true.

The list of 500 items includes "Wigs and false beards, eyebrows and the like."

Other items we found on the list include tablecloths, diaries, feathers and antiques between 100 and 250 years old.