Fact or Fiction: FAA hires more than 2,000 gamers to be air traffic controllers?

(KGTV) — A story you might have seen claims the FAA has hired more than 2,000 gamers to be air traffic controllers.

This one's true.

In April, the FAA launched a campaign to recruit fans of computer games to become the "next generation of air traffic controllers."

On August 9, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced more than 2,000 people had been hired, breaking an FAA record for most candidates hired in a year.

The FAA says the idea to recruit gamers came from controllers themselves, who said gaming honed their ability to think quickly, stay focused and manage complex tasks.

