Fact or Fiction: 'Dopamine sites' let people shop without spending?

(KGTV) — A curious story claims there are now popular websites that allow people to go through the motions of shopping or ordering food, but don't actually do anything.

It's true.

The so-called "dopamine sites" are popular with young people in South Korea.

The sites allow users to browse menus, add products to shopping carts and even click "order" and track delivery.

But no money is spent and nothing is received.

The sites allow young people who don't have money to still enjoy the anticipation and satisfaction of making purchases.

Some users even report their mood improves after using the sites.

