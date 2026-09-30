Fact or Fiction: Doors on new public toilets open automatically if you're in there too long?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims New York has installed toilets where the doors open automatically if you're in there too long.

And it's true.

The 17 modular public bathrooms are being placed in high-traffic areas across New York City.

Users will be limited to 10 minutes inside.



They'll get an audio warning at the 5 and 8-minute-mark, after which the doors will open when the time limit expires.

Users will be able to access the free bathrooms by text message, QR code, an app, or TAP card.