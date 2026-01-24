Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Disney's Haunted Mansion getting new script with more humor?

You may have seen a story claiming the iconic Haunted Mansion at Disneyland is getting a new script full of jokes and dry humor in the spirit of the Jungle Cruise.
(KGTV) — You may have seen a story claiming the iconic Haunted Mansion at Disneyland is getting a new script full of jokes and dry humor in the spirit of the Jungle Cruise.

The story claims Disney plans to use AI to recreate the voice of the narrator, the late Paul Frees.

The core narration of the Haunted Mansion hasn't changed since it opened in 1969.

And it's not changing now.

The story in question is just some creative fiction written by our old friend Mouse Trap News, which is a website devoted to phony and humorous articles about the Disney parks.

