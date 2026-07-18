Fact or Fiction: Disney scrapping fireworks for environmental, cost reasons?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen recently claims the Disney parks are scrapping their fireworks shows for environmental and cost reasons.

The story claims that, starting this fall, Disney will replace their fireworks shows with projections.

The story says two giant screens will be put behind Cinderella's Castle and projectors will display fireworks on those screens, complete with realistic sound effects.

But the whole thing is fiction.

The story is the work of our old friend Mouse Trap News, which is a website that produces phony stories about Disney.

