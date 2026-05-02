Fact or Fiction: Disney plans to release movie about Charlie Kirk?

(KGTV) — A social media post you may have seen appears to show Disney planning to release a new movie about Charlie Kirk.

The first page of the post shows four images from Disney's planned theatrical slate for 2026 and early 2027, one of which is Charlie Kirk.

Then when you click through the post, you land on a page which shows a movie called ‘Charlie Kirk’ set to release on November 6.

But this is all fiction.

As explained by Snopes, the post originated from a user called Daily Noud, which is a parody account.

The account description on X lays it out clearly, saying "These are fake stories."

