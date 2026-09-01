Fact or Fiction: Disney buying Dollywood for billions?

(KGTV) — Music legend Dolly Parton died last week at the age of 80, leading to speculation about what the future may hold for her theme park Dollywood.

A story appeared August 28 claiming Disney is stepping in to buy the park for a stunning $200 billion.

The story claims Disney plans to transform it into a Disney park and eventually rename it Disneywood.

But the whole thing is fiction.

The article is the creation of Mouse Trap News.

The website, which we've referenced many times before, publishes satire news stories about the Disney parks.