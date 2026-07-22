Fact or Fiction: Did Trump propose a 'giant faucet' to fight Canada wildfires?

(KGTV) — This fact or fiction looks into a viral screenshot that appears to show President Trump saying he'd go to California, turn a "giant faucet," and send water to Canada to put out its wildfires.

The claim is false.

According to Snopes, the screenshot has been shared widely on social media showing what looks like a Truth Social post from Trump.

It claims he'd turn the "giant faucet" 37 degrees, aim the water at Canada and extinguish the wildfires.

The post also takes aim at Governor Newsom and the Canadian prime minister, but the post is fake.

Searches of Trump's actual Truth Social account and online archives found no record of it.

