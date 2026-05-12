Fact or Fiction: Did a tweet predict the Hantavirus outbreak?

(KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz right now claims a Twitter user predicted back in 2022 that a Hantavirus outbreak would occur this year.

The post by someone calling themselves @iamasoothsayer says “2023: Corona ended. 2026: Hantavirus.”

It was written on June 10, 2022.

And it's real.

Snopes tracked down the archive of the tweet which is one of only four posts under that account.

But questions remain.

First, it's not clear if the username was always “I am a soothsayer” or if it was changed recently after the post proved accurate.

Also, it's possible the person made many predictions and just deleted the ones that were wrong.

