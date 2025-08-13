Fact or Fiction: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth believes women shouldn't have right to vote?

(KGTV) — A rumor you may have heard claims Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth believes women shouldn't have the right to vote.

But that's not clear.

Last week, Hegseth reposted a video about a Christian nationalist church that included various pastors saying women should no longer be allowed to vote.

In his post accompanying the video, Hegseth wrote "All of Christ for All of Life."

A Pentagon spokesman told the Associated Press that Hegseth is a proud member of a church affiliated with the organization profiled, the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches.

But Hegseth has never explicitly said he opposes women's right to vote.

