Fact or Fiction: Cyber Monday now the busiest shopping day of the year?

(KGTV) — You may have heard Cyber Monday is now the busiest shopping day of the year.

But that's not true.

While Cyber Monday is the busiest online shopping day of the year, Black Friday still attracts more shoppers overall including both in-person and online sales.

Cyber Monday was first coined in 2005 and has grown in popularity ever since.

Adobe Analytics predicts Americans will spend $14.2 billion this Cyber Monday.

That would be 6% more than last year's Cyber Monday, although it doesn't take inflation into account.

