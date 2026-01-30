Fact or Fiction: Costco being sued over popular $4.99 rotisserie chicken?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims Costco is being sued over its hugely popular $4.99 rotisserie chicken.

It's true and the suit was filed here in San Diego..

Two women filed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Costco of falsely advertising that its rotisserie chicken contains no preservatives.

They say the chicken contains sodium phosphate and carrageenan.

Costco admits it uses the ingredients for moisture retention, texture and product consistency and points out they are approved by food safety authorities.

But it does say it has removed its "No Preservatives" signage.

If approved by the court, anyone who bought the chicken would be part of the suit.

