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Fact or Fiction: Coin on top of Wi-Fi router can boost signal?

A viral hack being spread online claims placing a coin on top of your WiFi router can boost internet speed and stability.
Fact or Fiction: Coin on top of Wi-Fi router can boost signal?
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(KGTV) — A viral hack being spread online claims placing a coin on top of your WiFi router can boost internet speed and stability.

The idea is the metal coin can act as a supplementary antenna, helping extend its range.

But that is unproven.

Experts in the field say it doesn't work and could actually block and potentially degrade your connection quality.

Also, if your modem has ventilation holes on top, covering them with a coin could cause overheating and hardware issues.

Any perceived benefit of the coin is likely from normal network fluctuations.

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