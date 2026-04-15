Fact or Fiction: City in New York turns down $10 million to fill potholes because officials love them?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims the city of Ithica, New York turned down a $10 million grant to fill potholes because officials love them.

According to an online article, the city administration and council members reportedly believe potholes are good for Ithica's character and will keep cars off the road.

But the whole thing is fiction.

The article in question was an April Fools’ joke published by The Ithica Voice, a non- profit that publishes stories about that city.

But some people missed the joke and sent the article around as real news.

