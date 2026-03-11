Fact or Fiction: Chocolate sales rising fastest among GLP-1 users?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims chocolate sales are rising faster among GLP-1 weight-loss drug users than in the rest of the population.

But apparently it's true.

Swiss chocolatier Lindt says an internal study found 15% of U.S. Households use GLP-1’s, representing 17.5% of chocolate sales in February.

And the company says U.S. Sales of premium chocolate increased among GLP-1 users by nearly 17% percent last year, compared to just under 7% among non-users.

The company speculates users are replacing big, high-calorie items like pizza and potato chips with small, premium indulgences like chocolate.

