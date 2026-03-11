Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A story that seems hard to believe claims chocolate sales are rising faster among GLP-1 weight-loss drug users than in the rest of the population.
Fact or Fiction: Chocolate sales rising fastest among GLP-1 users?
(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims chocolate sales are rising faster among GLP-1 weight-loss drug users than in the rest of the population.

But apparently it's true.

Swiss chocolatier Lindt says an internal study found 15% of U.S. Households use GLP-1’s, representing 17.5% of chocolate sales in February.

And the company says U.S. Sales of premium chocolate increased among GLP-1 users by nearly 17% percent last year, compared to just under 7% among non-users.

The company speculates users are replacing big, high-calorie items like pizza and potato chips with small, premium indulgences like chocolate.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
