Fact or Fiction: China bans hidden door handles popularized by Tesla?

(KGTV) — An unusual story you may have seen claims China is banning those hidden door handles popularized by Tesla.

It's true.

The flat door handles are a signature feature of Teslas and other electric vehicle-makers in China have adopted similar designs.

But China is now banning them because the government says they're inconvenient to operate and sometimes can't be opened after an accident.

Starting next January, exterior door handles in cars sold in China must have enough space for a hand to operate the mechanical release from any angle.

Interior door handles must be clearly visible from the occupant's position.

