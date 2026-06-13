Fact or Fiction: Chick-Fil-A refuses to celebrate Pride Month?

A screenshot you may have seen online appears to show a post on X from Chick-fil-A saying it won't celebrate this Pride Month because "Respect for others does not require us to celebrate or endorse every message or movement. We will not change who we are to appeal to the crowd."

But the post is fiction.

Snopes checked it out and found Chick-fil-A hasn't posted on X since 2022.

The chain does have a rocky history with the LGBTQ+ community, including its CEO saying the company supports the biblical definition of the family unit.

But it didn't post any message about Pride Month.