Fact or Fiction: Carmaker looking to create in-vehicle toilet?

(KGTV) — A wild story you may have heard claims a carmaker is looking into creating an in-vehicle toilet that slides out from under the passenger seat.

It's actually true.

According to the BBC, the Chinese electric vehicle company Seres has been granted a patent for a voice-controlled toilet that emerges from under the passenger seat.

In the filing, the company says the feature is meant to be used on long journeys or while camping.

The toilet comes with a fan and exhaust pipe to funnel out odors.

Waste is stored in a tank that must be manually emptied.

Seres has not yet announced plans to actually put the toilet in any cars.

