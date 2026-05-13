Fact or Fiction: Car on display in museum gets speeding ticket?

(KGTV) — A head-scratching story claims a car on display in a museum got a ticket for speeding.

It's true.

A replica of the famed talking car from the TV show "Knight Rider" received a $50 ticket in the mail from New York City for allegedly speeding in a school zone on April 22.

The 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am has been sitting in a museum in Illinois for years.

Officials at the Volo Museum think the New York City system linked the speeding car's novelty license plate reading "Knight" to the car in the museum.

They've requested a hearing to dispute the ticket.

