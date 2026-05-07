Fact or Fiction: Campaign to buy Spirit Airlines raises over $200 million?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a public campaign to buy Spirit Airlines has taken off and already raised more than $200 million.

That's basically true.

Spirit ceased operations May 2 and canceled all its flights.

In response, a TikTok creator launched a campaign to purchase the airline through crowdfunding.

And it has taken off.

People have flocked to letsbuyspiritair.com to pledge money.

It's based on the same concept as the Green Bay Packers, who are publicly owned.

So far, people have pledged $214 million, with an average pledge of $865.

But the odds of success are low.

Spirit is already going through liquidation proceedings.

