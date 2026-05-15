Fact or Fiction: California looks to allow buses that travel 140 MPH on freeways?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims California is looking into allowing buses on our freeways that travel 140 miles per hour.

It's true.

Caltrans is exploring the idea of high-speed buses that would run from San Diego to Sacramento.

The system would rely on dedicated freeway lanes to accommodate the buses, which could travel up to 140 miles per hour.

Besides the expense, there are major hurdles to overcome, including the road itself.

A preliminary study found most freeways are engineered for speeds up to 85 miles per hour, meaning they'd need major upgrades to handle the high-speed buses.

