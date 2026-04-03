Fact or Fiction: California gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon?

(KGTV) — Gas is averaging just under $6 a gallon in California.

But a story you may have seen claims one gas station in the state is charging just under $10.

It's true.

Gorda Gas on the Big Sur coast in Central California is charging $9.99 for premium.

And the owner says the only reason he's not charging more is the pumps only allow for three digits.

Despite the sticker shock, drivers are still using the station because it's the only one in the area.

But many only pump just enough to get to a cheaper station.

