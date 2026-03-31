Fact or Fiction: Blockbuster coming to La Mesa Boulevard?

(KGTV) — Last week, the iconic Blockbuster sign was painted on the front of a building on La Mesa Boulevard.

The only remaining Blockbuster store in the country is in Bend, Oregon, so the idea of another store opening here would be a big deal.

But that's not what's happening.

Sandiegoville reports the signage is tied to the retro-themed arcade connected to The Hills pub next door.

We contacted the city of La Mesa, which told us the Blockbuster motif is indeed part of a surprise the pub has planned for April Fools’ Day.

We'll keep you posted on what exactly this turns out to be.

