Fact or Fiction: Belt with taco holster is real?

(KGTV) — An image many people assume is fake shows a belt with a leather holster that holds a taco.

But even though it looks like some clever AI, it's actually real.

Taco Bell and Venmo teamed up to offer the Venmo Taco Belt.

It was designed by craftsman Guillermo Cuevas, who creates pieces for celebrities and influencers.

Unfortunately, your chance to get one has passed.

It was only available November 18 for 75 randomly selected Taco Bell Rewards members through the company's app.

Taco Bell pegged the retail value of the belt at $450.

