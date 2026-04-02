Fact or Fiction: Baskin-Robbins offers ice cream soup starting April 1?

(KGTV) — On April Fools' Day, companies across the spectrum advertise crazy products that, for the most part, are just jokes.

Take, for example, Baskin-Robbins' strawberry cheesecake-flavored ice cream soup.

It’s not a real product.

The same is true for Butterfingers-flavored Top Ramen.

The sweet-salty collaboration has a lot of people excited online, but it's also just an April Fools’ joke.

On the other hand, there's Yahoo's Scrōll Stoppr, a plastic accessory that blocks your thumb from touching your phone screen.

Yahoo says this is actually real and available to purchase at Yahoo's TikTok shop.

