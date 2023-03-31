Fact or Fiction: Baseball cards listed Padres' city as Washington?

(KGTV) — The Padres, of course has always been in San Diego.

But you may have heard that a set of baseball cards was printed with the Padres' city listed as Washington.

It's true!

After the 1973 season, the Padres were rumored to be moving to Washington, D.C.

The Topps baseball card company obviously felt confident it was going to happen.

So it printed a number of cards of Padres players with Washington at the top.

Once the move fell through, Topps reprinted the cards with the the correct "San Diego" heading.

But the Washington cards are still floating around out there and are now considered collector's items.

