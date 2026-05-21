Fact or Fiction: Baked dirt mistakenly served to students at school in Maine?

(KGTV) — A headline you may have seen claims baked dirt was accidentally served to students at a school in Maine.

It's true.

On May 13, Medomak Valley High School did a science experiment in which students baked potting soil in the oven to sterilize it and test for plant growth after.

That dirt was set aside in a covered baking dish, but was accidentally served at a charity dinner the following night.

The school says three students briefly put some of the soil in their mouths, thinking it was some sort of dessert.

The dirt was then quickly removed and the school apologized to the students and their parents.

