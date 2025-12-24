Fact or Fiction: Are poinsettias poisonous to humans?

(KGTV) — You're seeing poinsettias everywhere this time of year.

And while they're pretty to look at, you've likely heard they're also poisonous to humans.

But that's fiction.

The myth began in 1919 when a two-year-old died, and the cause was incorrectly attributed to eating a poinsettia leaf.

There are no confirmed cases on record of someone dying from eating a poinsettia.

The only potential side effect is vomiting.

You may have also heard that poinsettia plants are toxic to dogs and cats.

That's also false, although it can cause skin irritation and an upset stomach.

