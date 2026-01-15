Fact or Fiction: App that makes sure you're not dead popular in China?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims an app that checks to make sure you're not dead has become the most downloaded paid app in the Apple Store in China.

It's true.

‘Are You Dead’ requires users to check in by pressing a button.

If they fail to do so over two consecutive days, the app sends a message to an emergency contact designated by the user.

The app went viral because of the growing number of both young people in China choosing to live alone and isolated seniors with no relatives nearby.

Now that it has gotten global attention, the app just announced it will change its name to Demumu, which is a softer sounding word in Chinese.

