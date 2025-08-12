Fact or Fiction: AOL just now discontinuing dial-up service?

(KGTV) — A story catching a lot of people by surprise claims AOL is just now discontinuing its dial-up internet service.

It's true.

AOL has been offering dial-up service this whole time.

However, the company just announced it will stop offering it on September 30.

The dial-up screech with the corresponding "You've got mail" was the iconic sound that greeted just about everyone in the early days of the internet.

But WiFi took over, and as of 2023, just 0.1% of U.S. households with internet subscriptions were using only dial-up.

