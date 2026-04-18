Fact or Fiction: Airline to make bunk beds available for economy travelers?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims an airline will soon be making bunk beds available for economy travelers.

This one's true.

Starting in November, Air New Zealand will offer the triple-tier, curtained bunk beds on its 16-hour flights from Auckland to New York.

Reserving a bunk will cost nearly $300 on top of the ticket price.

But there are some rules.

Eating, sharing a bunk, and wearing strong perfumes are all prohibited.

The beds, which don't have enough headroom to sit up, can be booked for 4 hours.

The airline says passengers must wear seatbelts over their blankets.

