Fact or Fiction: 'Aimless driving' now banned?

(KGTV) — A story making the rounds online claims a new law has made it illegal to drive aimlessly.

The story includes an image of what looks like an announcement from the White House saying President Trump has signed the ‘Aimless Driving Prevention Act" into federal law.

The announcement says cruising, joyriding and driving with no place to go contributes to congestion, accidents and the loss of life.

But the whole thing is fiction.

As explained by Snopes, it's not clear who created the false announcement, but no such legislation exists.

There are also versions specific to certain states including Ohio, Kentucky and Florida.

All are fake