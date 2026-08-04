Fact or Fiction: AI CEO asked people to tattoo themselves to get an interview?

(KGTV) — A story floating around claims the CEO of an AI startup asked people to permanently tattoo themselves in exchange for a job interview.

It's actually true.

Jordan Zietz offered an instant interview to anyone willing to permanently ink the logo for his company LemonLime on their body.

In a LinkedIn post, Zeitz said "Being committed to our mission is paramount."

Not surprisingly, the stunt didn't go over well, with many accusing the startup of exploiting people desperate to land a job.

Amazingly, 7 people took the company up on the offer.

After the backlash, Zeitz posted a lengthy apology and pledged LemonLime would cover the cost of laser tattoo removal.

The company told Inc. Magazine all 7 participants remain in the interview process.

