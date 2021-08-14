Fact or Fiction: Ad shows woman on top of tallest building?

(KGTV) -- A viral ad from the airline Emirates shows a woman revealing a series of cards.

The camera then zooms out to reveal she's standing on top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world.

That would put her more than 2,700 feet off the ground, leading some to insist it must be a green screen or camera trick.

But it's not.

Emirates put out a second video showing how they did it.

The woman, a professional skydiver, was wearing a harness that kept her in place.

She practiced on the ground and, after an hour long climb, she and her assistant made it to the top of the building.

