Fact or Fiction: $250 bill with Trump's face on it in the works?

(KGTV) — A story you’ve likely heard claims a $250 bill with President Trump's face is in the works.

That's true, but it's far from a done deal.

The Treasury Secretary confirms his agency already has a design for the bill.

But under current law, no living president can appear on currency.

So it will be up to Congress to pass legislation to make an exception and Trump's allies have already introduced legislation to do that.

It's not clear though if it has the votes to pass.

If Congress does change the law, Trump would be the first living person to appear on currency since 1866.

