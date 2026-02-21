Fact or Fiction: 2021 document shows Epstein is still alive?

(KGTV) — Social media posts claim one of the documents released in the Epstein Files shows he's still alive and living in Colorado.

But that's not true.

As explained by Snopes, the document in question was released in January.

It's an email dated July 6, 2021, in which the Department of Health and Human Services says, "Epstein does live in Colorado, so he is two hours behind, though he has jumped on calls as early as 9am EST in the past."

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in 2019.

The person discussed in the email was a witness named Richard Epstein, who lived in Colorado.